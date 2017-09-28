Havili set for debut against Pumas as All Blacks ring the changes

Steve Hansen has shuffled the pack as New Zealand attempt to retain the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires this weekend.

David Havili is set to make his New Zealand debut from the bench and Vaea Fifita will make his second Test start after Steve Hansen opted to ring the changes for the Rugby Championship clash with Argentina on Saturday.

Versatile back Havili was on Thursday named among the replacements for the encounter in Buenos Aires, while Fifita comes in at blindside flanker and Matt Todd will take the openside role.

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown also takes his place in the All Blacks' XV and Waisake Naholo was named on the right wing, with locks Luke Romano and Scott Barrett coming into the side to give Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick a rest.

Liam Squire, Sam Cane and Ryan Crotty will also get an opportunity to put their feet up after they were left out of the squad.

New Zealand have won all four Rugby Championship matches and can wrap up the title this weekend.

Hansen said: "We've selected what we believe is a quality team and have high expectations that they'll go out and put in a strong performance this weekend.



"The team has had a great week here in Buenos Aires. As always, our training throughout the week has been of paramount importance. Whilst this is a team requirement, it is also an individual necessity. Our training and preparation has to be bone deep, and when this is achieved, we always give ourselves the opportunity to play well on Saturday.



"In saying that, we are under no illusion about what we'll be facing this weekend. After having a torrid tussle against us in New Plymouth, Argentina will be even more determined on their home pitch and in front of their passionate fans.

"Our job will be to start well and to put in a performance for the full 80 minutes."

New Zealand team: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kane Hames, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Vaea Fifit, Matt Todd, Kieran Read (captain).

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, David Havili.