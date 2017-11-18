Fiji slayed a giant, insists Hayne

Fiji's victory over New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup was nine years in the making, according to Jarryd Hayne.

Jarryd Hayne hailed Fiji's heroes after they "slayed a giant" by beating New Zealand to reach the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Fiji have reached the last four on two previous occasions but were massive underdogs to make it in 2017 after being drawn with the Kiwis.

However, they nullified the threat of their rivals and clung on to record a 4-2 victory – their first triumph over a tier-one nation.

READ MORE: Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton: I learned nothing from Rosberg

READ MORE: Golf: Rose pushes clear as Fleetwood finishes with a flourish

A penalty in each half proved enough in Wellington and left Hayne gushing with pride over the effort shown by his team-mates.

"We slayed a giant tonight," he said. "We prepared for it all week, we prepared for it all tournament.

"We laid the foundations in 2008 and we have seen the fruits in 2017. It's an unreal feeling, it's unbelievable.

"We are in the business of slaying giants, we got one tonight and it is the biggest test next week.

"It's as simple as that. We will be preparing well and we know what's coming, we have got a big week ahead of us."

The next "giant" standing in Fiji's way is 10-time winners Australia, but captain Kevin Naiqama is not concerned and has full belief they can cause another shock.

"I am telling you, with god we are going all the way, we just put a stamp on the competition knocking off New Zealand," said the skipper.

"I had the utmost belief from the moment we went into camp. I never stopped believing, I always said we could win this game and it is just a dream come true to get it done.

"We have got the utmost confidence in this team that we can go all the way.

"I am so proud of these boys."