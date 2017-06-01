Hayne opts to remain with Titans in 2018

Jarryd Hayne is staying with the Gold Coast Titans in a huge boost to the NRL club.

Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne has opted to remain with the NRL club, committing for the 2018 season.

Hayne, 29, signed a two-year deal with the Titans in 2016, but it included a player option for the second year.

The New South Wales State of Origin representative has decided to exercise that option to remain on the Gold Coast, it was announced on Thursday.

"I'm very happy at the Titans and with the talent we have here I see a bright future for the club," Hayne said.

"Although we've had a rough start to the season with injuries, I'm looking forward to helping our push for the finals this year, and continuing to improve as a club in 2018.

"I had a lot to consider with family and friends based in Sydney, but I'm really enjoying life on the Gold Coast which did help with my decision."

Hayne has made 12 appearances for the Titans since arriving last year and his team sit 12th in the NRL ladder in 2017.

Titans coach Neil Henry was delighted to keep Hayne, who has played 188 NRL games, 21 in Origin and featured 12 times for Australia.

"As I've said since Jarryd arrived, he is an impressive player and someone that brings with him a wealth of experience, talent and ability," he said.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Jarryd in 2018 and along with other players in our squad as we strive to be a consistent performer in the NRL."