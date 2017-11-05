Hayne sets RLWC try record as Fiji wallop Wales

Fiji turned in an outstanding display at the Rugby League World Cup to thrash Wales 72-6, as Jarryd Hayne made history.

Jarryd Hayne became the Rugby League World Cup's outright leading try-scorer as Fiji trounced Wales 72-6 in Townsville.

The 2013 semi-finalists, who will look to seal a last-eight spot when they face Italy in their final pool game, ran in 14 tries to end Wales' hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Suliasi Vunivalu claimed a hat-trick for Fiji and there were two tries apiece for Viliame Kikau and Taane Milne.

Hayne's landmark score came in the 42nd minute, his 14th World Cup try taking the Gold Coast Titans flier clear of Billy Slater and Bob Fulton.

Italy were 46-0 winners over the United States on Sunday, while co-hosts Papua New Guinea took a major step towards the quarter-finals by edging out Ireland 14-6 in an error-strewn encounter.

Elsewhere, France confirmed Eloi Pelissier had been sent home following a "serious breach" of team rules, hours after Scotland had axed three players from their squad for "misconduct", including captain Danny Brough.