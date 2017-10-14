Hazard: I am only nominated for the Ballon d'Or because I play for Chelsea

Eden Hazard says he has “no chance” of winning the 2017 Ballon d'Or, claiming he is only nominated for the award because he plays for Chelsea.

The forward played a key role in helping the Blues win the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals while registering five assists in the top flight.

Hazard also helped Belgium become the first European side to qualify for next year's World Cup and has been included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or as a result.

However, the 26-year-old feels there are “a lot” of players who stand a better chance of claiming the lucrative individual gong than him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I have no chance [of winning]. I think a lot of players are better than me but I am happy to be in the last 30 players.

"I know I am on this list because I play for Chelsea and because I play with great team-mates. They help me every week to be on this list.

"I don't know if in the future I can have the chance to win the Ballon d'Or but it is not my objective now. My objective is to play and to enjoy myself on the pitch.”

The last nine Ballon d'Or awards have been shared between Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with both men up for the 2017 prize as well.

Hazard jokes he must win “everything” in order to claim the accolade one day, referencing Ronaldo's remarkable 2016-17 campaign as an example of what you need to do in order to stand a chance of winning.

"We have more chance to win the Ballon d'Or if we win everything,” he added. “I think this year, Ronaldo deserved it [his nomination] because he won with Portugal, he won the Champions League, he won La Liga.

“If one day I want to win, I just have to win everything. Nice and simple!”