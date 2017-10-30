Hazard confident injury issues are in the past at Chelsea

Eden Hazard believes he is fully recovered from ankle surgery and is now focused on the present and future at Chelsea.

The Belgium international saw his start to the 2017-18 campaign delayed after being forced under the knife.

He underwent surgery in July, leading to him missing a Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and the opening three games of Chelsea’s Premier League title defence.

Hazard was eased back into the fold by Antonio Conte once back to fitness, and the 26-year-old feels he is now firing on all cylinders once more after netting an important winner against Bournemouth in his most recent outing.

Asked by Chelsea TV whether his fitness issues are now behind him, Hazard said: "Yeah for sure, definitely.

“I’m training hard, the injury is the past. I'm fully ready for the next game, I just want to play.

