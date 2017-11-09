Hazard fuels Real Madrid rumours by airing 'dream' of playing for Zidane

Eden Hazard has fuelled talk of an imminent move from Chelsea to Real Madrid by airing his “dream” to play for Zinedine Zidane.

The Belgian forward has long been linked with a switch to the reigning Liga champions, with his creative talents considered to be a perfect fit for the ‘Galacticos’ policy at Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea, though, have been able to fend off any interest in their talented playmaker, with the 26-year-old currently tied to terms through to 2020 at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has, however, left the door open for a future transfer to the Spanish capital by admitting that he hopes to one day work with a man he idolised growing up.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for the man” Hazard told RTL on Madrid boss and former World Player of the Year, Zidane.

"For the player he was and for the coach he is, he was my idol.

