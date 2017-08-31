Hazard: I’m worth €300 million after Neymar move!

The attacker is seeking to make his first competitive minutes of the season with Belgium over the next week and has shared a laugh over his qualities

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has joked that he thinks he would be worth in the region of €300 million in today’s transfer market.

Neymar’s €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona – a record for a single player – has seen prices escalate incredibly over the last two months and the Belgium international is curious to find out what he may be valued at.

Speaking to HNL, he said: “I don't know how much I would cost. Maybe €300 million? It all depends on the market. Neymar is a Brazilian, has a lot of potential, is a year younger than I am and played for Barcelona. A transfer fee also depends on your contract and on a number of other things. We will see how much I am worth if I ever get a transfer.

“I didn’t really think about a transfer much. Although maybe it did cross my mind [that I could have joined Barcelona following Neymar's transfer]. A lot has happened this transfer window. That's a good thing.

“Every time someone leaves a club, other players could come in to replace them. If it isn't me, then at least it’s someone else. But I am feeling well at Chelsea. I have just started my sixth season here and I am enjoying myself.”

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old attacker also had a positive reaction to recent praise from Real Madrid star and multiple Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo mentioning me as one of his heirs shows that he knows a lot about football!

“On a more serious note, it's good to hear someone like Ronaldo say something like that. He is one of the best players in the world, maybe even one of the best ever.

“It's pretty nice that he's so positive about me. I do not feel any extra pressure because of it. It just makes me want to get better even more.”

Hazard is yet to feature in a competitive match for Chelsea’s first team this season, although he did play in a Premier League 2 clash against Everton last week. However, he could play a role for Belgium as they tackle Gibraltar and Greece in World Cup qualifying.