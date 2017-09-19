Hazard rules out PSG switch after seeing Chelsea exit mooted

The Belgian forward has been linked with the Ligue 1 giants in the past, but says he would only link up with Lille again if he ever returned to France

Eden Hazard has ruled out the prospect of him leaving Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain at any stage in the near future.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with the Ligue 1 giants on the back of their emergence as a European heavyweight.

Hazard has previously starred in the French top-flight for Lille, with Chelsea luring him to west London on the back of their Champions League triumph in 2012.

His performances in England have sparked the transfer speculation, with Real Madrid another of those to be closely monitoring his situation, but the 26-year-old has moved to end any talk of a switch to PSG.

"There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago," Hazard told SFR Sport on the progress being made in French football.

"Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.

"I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me."

PSG’s ability to spend big has helped to raise the profile of Ligue 1, with their summer business capturing the imagination.

A record-breaking €222 million deal for Neymar means that they now boast one of the finest players on the planet, while they also have a €180m agreement for Kylian Mbappe in place, with the exciting teenage forward having joined on an initial loan from domestic rivals Monaco.

Hazard would be another high-profile addition to the Ligue 1 ranks, but he is currently tied to Chelsea until 2020 and is working on adding to a trophy haul at Stamford Bridge which already includes two Premier League titles, a League Cup triumph and Europa League win.