Hazard scoops Chelsea Player of the Year award

The Belgian playmaker has seen his efforts in a Premier League title win recognised, with N'Golo Kante taking the Players' Player of the Year prize

Eden Hazard has been voted Chelsea’s 2016-17 Player of the Season by supporters of the Premier League champions.

The Belgian forward enjoyed a welcome return to form at Stamford Bridge following a forgettable defence of his PFA Player of the Year award 12 months ago.

He netted 16 goals in 36 top-flight appearances for the Blues as Antonio Conte’s side swept aside all before them.

Hazard was pipped to another PFA prize by team-mate N’Golo Kante, but has seen his efforts recognised by a loyal fan base in west London.

While Kante missed out on the main award, he did get his hands on another trophy.

The France international, who has now claimed back-to-back Premier League titles, was honoured by his colleagues with the Players’ Player of the Year award.

The other notable gong of the night also went to Hazard, with his stunning solo effort in a derby date with Arsenal earning him the Goal of the Season award.

Congratulations to our first winner of the night - @hazardeden10 for that individual effort against Arsenal... #CFCAwards17 pic.twitter.com/KhkIcVeHpp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 28, 2017

Chelsea missed out on a domestic double after being beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup but can console themselves with title success and a return to Champions League competition for 2017-18.