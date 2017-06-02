Hazard states intention to 'stay for a couple of years' at Chelsea amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Eden Hazard may be attracting interest from Real Madrid, but he is planning to stay at Chelsea for “a couple of years”.

The Belgium international enjoyed a welcome return to form for the Blues in 2016-17, with his exploits helping Antonio Conte’s side to secure the Premier League title.

Hazard contributed 16 goals in the English top-flight – his best return since moving to England in 2012 and two better than his haul from a PFA Player of the Year-winning campaign in 2014-15.

Those efforts have drawn admitting glances from afar, with Madrid said to be mulling over a £100 million move, but the 26-year-old forward insists he has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge.

Hazard told The Straits Times: “I’m good here. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I’m going to stay for a couple of years. I’m very happy.

“You can see on the pitch that I’m happy.

“Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea.

“It’s going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now.

“But now is the time to think about holidays.”

Hazard is currently under contract at Chelsea until 2020, but the club are reportedly keen to reward his fine form with fresh terms.

He needs just two more appearances to reach 250 for the club, while he has already passed the 50-goal mark in Premier League competition.