Hazlewood ready for Ashes opener

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood declared himself ready to go for the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane.

Hazlewood made an impressive return after a side strain, taking 6/73 for New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.

The 26-year-old was expected to play another first-class match before the first Test starting November 23, but he will skip NSW's clash against Queensland.

Hazlewood said he was surprised by just how well he returned, insisting he was ready for the series opener.

"I felt the rhythm pretty early on," he told a news conference on Friday.

"Things went pretty well the whole game, from ball one I was pretty surprised with how well the ball was coming out, how good the run-up felt, how good everything felt in general.

"I'm pretty happy with where it's at now. I don't think there's a need to play another game, I think I'm ready to go now.

"We obviously talk with the coaches and selectors and physios. Everyone is on the same page and I feel ready to go."

Mitchell Starc starred alongside Hazlewood against WA, taking two hat-tricks and seven wickets in total.