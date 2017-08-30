Hazlewood replaced by O'Keefe in Australia Test squad

Spinner Steve O'Keefe has been called up to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Test squad in Bangladesh.

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is returning home due to a side strain, with Steve O'Keefe taking his spot in the Test squad in Bangladesh.

Hazlewood left the field during day three of the first Test and the 26-year-old will head back to Australia, ruling him out of the second clash and the one-day international series against India.

Spinner O'Keefe replaces Hazlewood in the Test squad, while Kane Richardson comes in for the five ODIs in India in September and October.

"Josh injured his left side whilst bowling during the first session of the match," Australia team physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"This type of injury will require several weeks of rehabilitation, consequently Josh will be unavailable for the second Test against Bangladesh and subsequent ODI Series in India, and will return home for further assessment."

Australia need another 156 runs to win what has been an even first Test, with eight wickets remaining and David Warner (75) and Steve Smith (25) unbeaten.

National selector Trevor Hohns said bringing in an additional spinner was crucial with paceman Jackson Bird already in the squad.

"With Jackson Bird in the squad we are comfortable with our fast-bowling options for the second Test and have elected to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Chittagong," he said.

O'Keefe, who has taken 33 Test wickets at an average of 27.30, was in April banned from playing for New South Wales in this year's domestic one-day competition and fined for becoming intoxicated and making highly inappropriate comments at an official function.