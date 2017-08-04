Hearn tells Wilder to join the queue after Joshua call-out

Deontay Wilder challenged Anthony Joshua to "one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in history" but Eddie Hearn dismissed his call-out.

Eddie Hearn said Deontay Wilder is wasting his time by calling out Anthony Joshua for a unification fight in November after Wladimir Klitschko retired.

Joshua was due to defend his IBF, IBO and WBA (super) heavyweight belts in a rematch with Klitschko in Las Vegas on November 11, but the veteran Ukrainian called time on his career on Thursday.

Hearn, Joshua's promoter, said a mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev is likely to be the Brit's next fight despite the WBA ordering him to step into the ring with Luis Ortiz.

WBC champion Wilder posted a video on Instagram challenging Joshua to put his straps on the line.

Wilder said: "Don't go pulling your hair out weeping and moaning, we still have this thing going on.

"Let's not mess about here mate, we've still got an opportunity. We can turn this into one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in history. Call us girl, we'll be waiting."

Hearn responded by stating that the American will have to join the queue.

"Rather than fight anyone of note all Wilder does is call out people he knows can't fight him," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"The IBF resolution following the Klitschko fight is a public document for everyone to see: 'after the rematch there will be no request for a unification considered by the IBF'.

"Obviously we now have to fight Pulev and Ortiz and it's going to be a tough balancing act. The Pulev mandatory was called some time ago and we already have signed correspondence that if it's not Klitschko then Pulev must be next.

"I would say right now the plan is Pulev, Ortiz then if Wilder still has a belt then AJ can relieve him of that next summer."

Joshua was more interested in showing his respect for Klitschko after the retired former champion posted on Twitter: "My HEART is at PEACE as I pass the torch to @anthonyfjoshua - the next generation. Good luck little bro, I'm proud of you!"

Klitschko's last opponent responded by writing: "Respect champ we lit the scene up in April! Your welcome to give me any advice on how to keep this going for the next 10 years."