Heartland call for peace ahead of Federation Cup tie with FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The Naze Millionaires are appealing to their fans and their hosts fans to comport themselves orderly ahead of the Wednesday tie.

Heartland have implored their fans to comport themselves well when they travel to Nnewi on Wednesday evening ahead of their Round of 16 Federation Cup tie against FC ifeanyiubah and have also tasked their hosts' supporters to take the outcome of the game in good faith without rancor.

Recent ties between both oriental brothers have ended in fans backlash and the Media Officer of the Naze Millionaires, Henry Echefu informed that both teams must sue for peace and that the two teams must better educate their fans to take the result of the match without creating what could lead further straining of relationship.

Echefu pointed out that Heartland are in high spirits ahead of the tie as their placement at the top of the Nigeria National League table in the Southern Conference has given them the needed fillip to go all out and shock their hosts at the Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are eager to progress to the quarter final stage of the Federation Cup and we are certain that FC Ifeanyiubah even with home advantage can’t stop us. We know it will be a tough match and we have appealed to our fans to be of good behaviour and have spirit of sportsmanship irrespective how the game ends,” Echefu told Goal.

“We also want to appeal to FC Ifeanyiubah fans to be of good behaviour too and allow us to enjoy the beautiful game. We have prepared a team that can beat any team including FC Ifeanyi Ubah. We pray for good officiating and also hope that both fans will conduct themselves honestly throughout the game and even beyond.

“Heartland are riding high at the top of the league table and we have shown our seriousness by winning our first two games in the Federation Cup. We are ready for this match but we pray that everything will go the way it ought to be and with fair officiating too,” he concluded.