Hearts vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers head into their first game under interim manager Graeme Murty looking for a massive improvement from the embarrassing midweek draw with Kilmarnock that saw Pedro Caixinha sacked.

After losing their League Cup semi-final to Motherwell, the Gers surrendered a lead to the struggling Ayrshire side through a late 95th minute goal from their former star Chris Burke.

The board pulled the trigger on Caixinha the following morning, just two days before Saturday's trip to Hearts.

Rangers sit eight points behind leaders Celtic and three ahead of this week's hosts, who are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to city rivals Hibs.

Game Hearts vs Rangers Date Saturday, October 28 Time 13:30 BST

