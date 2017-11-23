Heat snap Celtics' 16-game winning streak

Boston's run was stopped at 16 consecutive wins as the Heat brought the Celtics back down to earth midweek.

The Boston Celtics and their winning streak in the NBA came to an end on Wednesday, beaten 104-98 by the Miami Heat.

Boston's run was stopped at 16 consecutive wins as the Heat brought the Celtics back down to earth following a memorable unbeaten sequence.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Boston's winning streak would not continue if they did not get better. He was completely right.

Boston dug themselves in a hole once again midweek, only this time they were unable to get out of it. The Celtics were down 27-16 after the first quarter and spent most of the game trailing by double-digits.

While the Celtics have not been in a 17-point deficit in every game exactly, they have had a propensity for starting slow. Out of Boston's 19 games this season, they have been down by 10 points or more at the end of the first quarter six times, and they have been within one possession of their opponents another six times.

Al Horford had a lot of problems shooting against the Heat, finishing three of 10 from the floor. The team shot 33 per cent in the first half.

Kyrie Irving top-scored for the Celtics with 23 points, while Goran Dragic (29 points) and Dion Waiters (26 points) led the Heat.