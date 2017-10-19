Heather Hardy launches foul-mouthed tirade at Ana Julaton as fighters clash in war of words at Bellator 185 event

Two renowned female boxers, Ana Julaton and Heather Hardy, have begun an incendiary war of words after the 'female Manny Pacquiao' declared that Brooklynite Hardy, known as 'The Heat' had been avoiding her.

Hardy launched a series of expletives at Julaton after hearing that she had been accused of "running" from a fight.

Hardy said: "All of a sudden I'm reading this s--- about how I'm running away from her. I'm like who the f--- is she? I haven't even heard her name in like eight years. Right now the focus is on Bellator 185. We can talk more about this at the post fight press conference."

Both flyweight MMA fighters (125lbs) face not each other, but different opponents Friday night here at the Bellator MMA event at the Mohegan Sun Arena, headlined by new signing Gegard Mousasi who faces former middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko, but Julaton's comments have climbed right under the skin of Hardy, an Irish-American single mother from the New York suburbs who prides herself on her toughness. Hardy once looked up to Julaton, she explained, but that has changed after she was 'disrespected' by her flyweight rival's comments.

Nonetheless, Julaton believes Hardy has avoided her in boxing circles. And now the San Francisco native, who has trained with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in California for many years, before turning to MMA last year, believes Hardy is side-stepping her in MMA. "I believe Heather is avoiding me. She did in boxing. We both want the belt, but I want to fight her too," Julaton had told The Telegraph earlier this week. "We will meet. She can run, but she can't hide."

Video 2: now @anajulaton responds to @HeatherHardyBox with 'I'm ready any time I'm here' as @BellatorMMA flyweights set up future showdown

The remarks have fuelled the flames here this week, making an exciting potential fight even greater, in spite of the two women, for now, facing other opponents. Julaton meets Lisa Blaine here in the fight before Hardy walks to the combat arena.

Hardy addressed her vexation and issues immediately at the media day, telling reporters: "I have a fight tomorrow. It's really disrespectful to Christina Williams and also to her opponent to be discussing a fight between us. You lose focus of what's important. Right now I'm very cranky. So when somebody mentions something like that... don't mention my ex husband or I'll be really nasty. It's more reactionary than anything. My brain is locked into Christina Williams. Post fight we can talk Ana, Ana, Ana all day. Right now we talk Christina."

Hardy added: "I've been on Spike TV twice. Ana is going to make her debut for Bellator and be on Spike TV. Go back and ask her when she was televised last, if she was televised at all. That's the difference between boxing and MMA. They promote us. They bring us to local TV stations. At home I do all this stuff myself. It's not easy.

" I think that's so disrespectful of me to put myself in the company of other champions. These are girls who have been doing this shit for years. Let me prove myself. Let them start being worried about me before I call out their name. Right now I'm just a rookie. I'm not calling out the champion right now. This is only my second MMA fight," she explained.

"I was very candid when I said I don't feel I'm the best in the division. I bet I could outbox them all. But we're talking MMA here and I'm still getting my feet wet and proving myself. I've got steps on the ladder to climb and I've got too much respect for the champion in this division. They have worked so hard to get where they are. I'll wait until Bellator say I'm ready for the title. You deserve a title shot. That's when we do it. Ana, we fight her next. I don't care. I do what the boss says to do."

Julaton countered with her own feelings, telling The Daily Telegraph: "All I can say is the truth. We were offered to fight her October 20 for this fight coming up and her side declined. We were ready to go. I don't know what she's talking about. I'm here, Heather. I'm right here. I'm here in this arena. I'll see you soon."

She added: "We tried to have a fight with her and it didn't materialise. My boxing promoter was talking to Lou DiBella and we tried to get something going on and it hasn't happened. I'm here for you, Heather, whether it's in the cage or the ring."

Hardy told The Telegraph: When I started boxing, within my first year of fighting she was transferring over to MMA. To me she was like a legend. She was one of the girls. I looked up to her. But not now..."

"Have you ever seen a single mum raise a 13 year old girl and hold down a full time job? Never underestimate a woman like that," added Hardy, who refuses to back down. "It's hard to say a step back. In the first fight I was criticized for fighting an underdog in her thirties. Now I'm in my 30s. Those are the criticisms of my first opponent. Now I'm fighting a young lion (Kristina Williams) who is coming out of the amateurs undefeated. When I talk amateur boxing, using 14 ounce gloves, head gear, referees breaking stuff up, amateur kickboxing and amateur MMA is different. There's no equipment, no gear. She will be very accustomed to what we're about to do tomorrow night. I'm not taking her lightly. I'm not overstepping her."

Having made her MMA debut at Madison Square Garden on the blockbuster Bellator card in June this year, Hardy says it will stay with her forever. "That was in the top five, up there with winning the WBC title, giving birth to my daughter. It was a life moment. I've been in New York my whole life. To stand where Billy Joel played piano in front of 20,000 people and hear fans screaming your name... I could see my father crying in the seats. There is no second to that." Intriguingly, Hardy, like Julaton, have spoken about the difficulties of being a woman in boxing, and making a significant living. They both feel that the market bottoms out. MMA - and in this case Bellator - offers them a huge opportunity.

"I'm focused on Kristina Williams right now. We can talk about Ana (Julaton) during my post fight interview" - Heather Hardy

"I would like to say I can be the first woman to hold a boxing and MMA world title," said Hardy. "But there are some really talented girls in boxing looking to crossover into MMA. This is different being in MMA. This guy (a Bellator PR executive), drove me around all day and was like do you need coffee? Do you need anything? I don't think anyone in boxing ever did that."

She added: "I don't mean my promoter Lou DiBella. He has really put his a-- on the line for me so many times. He's a boxing promoter and his job is to get me fights. I couldn't ask for anything more from him. He's got me on some of the most prime boxing shows on the planet. As far as promotions, and doing the media, sending me cars, that is just... I feel like a professional athlete."

But Bellator are interested in Hardy. She is clearly marketable. Julaton, indeed, did the rounds at the studios of ESPN nearby in Bristol, CT, on Wednesday. Headliner Mousasi sojourned to ESPN as well.

"I know exactly why I'm here, because Bellator sees my earning potential. There is earning potential for me here. Lou DiBella doesn't see my earning potential because there is none for me in boxing. It's already a proven formula here in MMA. If you can fight and do all the things we do, you have the potential to rise to superstardom. If we do all the things right." And right now, the Hardy-Julaton rivalry looks like creating some serious heat. Both can fight, and both have bad intentions. They weighed in on point earlier today at 125lbs, and now just need victories over their opponents to bring a feud to fruition.