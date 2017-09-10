Burnley keeper Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche

Tom Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder in Burnley's 1-0 Premier League victory over struggling Crystal Palace, Sean Dyche has confirmed.

England goalkeeper Heaton was forced off 35 minutes into the clash at Turf Moor having landed awkwardly after claiming a high ball.

Heaton was replaced by Nick Pope, who did well on his debut to help keep Palace at bay, and the former Charlton Athletic shot-stopper looks set to fill in for the coming matches with a timeline for Heaton's comeback as yet unknown.

Burnley sit seventh in the Premier League, having claimed seven points from their opening four fixtures, with a trip to Liverpool next up for the Clarets.