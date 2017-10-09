Helping underprivileged children has given Kyrgios a 'purpose' to play tennis

Having been inspired by setting up his own foundation, Nick Kyrgios said he knows "what it’s all for" when he plays tennis now.

Nick Kyrgios says the prospect of helping disadvantaged and underprivileged children has enabled him to find a "purpose" to play tennis at the highest level.

The controversial Australian has made no secret of the fact that he has struggled to motivate himself to realise his undoubted potential.

Kyrgios had no shortage of drive on his run to the final of the China Open last week before Rafael Nadal denied him a first title of the year, although he did show some of his characteristic frustration in that final after a line call went against him.

The 22-year-old has revealed that setting up the Nick Kyrgios Foundation, with the aim of providing sport facilities to needy youths, has given him a huge incentive to succeed.

He wrote on the Players Voice website: "You hear people talk about being motivated for their kids, or a cause, or something more than just themselves. It's inspiration, pure and simple, and it gives them focus when times are tough.

"There's a reason underpinning everything. It's a higher purpose than just collecting a pay cheque.

"I haven't had that and I've always been envious of those who did. I think I've found my purpose in the last couple of months. I'm building something.

"A couple of years ago I had a vision: to build a facility for disadvantaged and underprivileged kids where they could hang out, be safe and feel like they were part of a family. There'd be tennis courts and basketball courts and a gym and an oval to kick the footy. There'd be things to eat and beds to sleep in.