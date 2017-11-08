Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick wants Sean Dyche to stay at the club, as the manager continues to be linked with Everton.

Jeff Hendrick believes Sean Dyche has ambitions to take over at a top club in the future, but is hopeful the in-demand manager will stay at Burnley.

Dyche has been strongly linked with the vacancy at Everton following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, although the 46-year-old has played down speculation he may be offered the job.

Burnley are flying high in seventh place in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool and Arsenal, and Hendrick is hoping Dyche will opt to extend his five-year stay at Turf Moor.

"He has been great for us," Hendrick told Sky Sports News. "You never know what way a club can go if a new manager comes in or a manager leaves.

"We have got on well with him. We work hard every day. We enjoy going into training. That is the environment he has created there.

"But at the end of the day it is his decision. I am sure he has aspirations to go high in the game. He does talk about it himself and he is still a young manager.

"Obviously we would love to have him still at Burnley, but it is his decision."

Hendrick, who has scored two winning goals in the Premier League this season, is battling to be fit to face Denmark for the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup qualifying play-offs after suffering an injury in Burnley's 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.