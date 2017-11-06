Henrik Stenson rib injury leads to majors Tours being asked to tone down tournament promotion stunts

Henrik Stenson is understood to have been reluctant to get involved in the 'Superman' stunt ahead of last month's WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China - Getty Images AsiaPac

The game’s main Tours seem set to come under pressure to regulate “wacky” pre-tournament photo stunts after Henrik Stenson suffered a season-ending rib injury whilst being suspended in the air posing as a superhero.

The Swede hinted on Sunday that the promotion at the recent WGC-HSBC Champions was the cause of the complaint which requires an MRI scan and has forced him to skip the final fortnight of the 2017 campaign.

And sources confirmed to Telegraph Sport that not only was the Shanghai caper to blame, but that Stenson is annoyed about being persuaded to do it in the first place. It is understood that other high-profile golfers refused to participate in the escapade which also featured world No 1 Dustin Johnson hanging from the ceiling in a harness.

Stenson actually managed to finish in a tie for second alongside Johnson behind Justin Rose in China, but felt the affects, which became worse at last week’s Turkish Airlines Open.

“I was not 100 percent last week, but I guess the travel and the way things progressed it just got worse," Stenson said after his disappointing tie for 35th in Antalya. "It's not been good, and obviously I haven't been able to do myself justice in terms of the golf."

When quizzed how he sustained the injury, Stenson remained vague but said: "I'm no superman even though certain people thought I was superman. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean.”

The HSBC WGC Champions is no stranger to off-the-wall promotional photo-shoots