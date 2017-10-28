Henrikh Mkhitaryan defines where Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are heading in defence-first performance

As an unloveable, goalless first half wound itself to a fraught but ultimately fruitless conclusion, the gaze was drawn to one of the electronic advertising hoardings just beyond the touchline, one of those where the text crawls slowly along the side of the pitch and it’s always fun to see whether Phil Jones can outpace it. The advert was for an exclusive documentary on MUTV, promising “an unmissable look into the life of Henrikh Mkhitaryan”.

A few yards away, marooned well inside his own half, we were getting our own peek into Mkhitaryan’s quotidian existence, and it was a good deal less glamorous than MUTV would probably care to admit. As Tottenham’s three centre-backs rolled the ball around, Mkhitaryan’s task – which he was carrying out to the letter – was to cut off their out-ball to Harry Winks by any means necessary.

So Mkhitaryan chased. He screened. He grappled. He got his foot in, and did the dirty work. And to be fair, he did an immaculate job. Tottenham’s prodigious playmaker was nothing like the influence he has been in recent weeks. It was just that £26m seems like a lot of money to pay for someone to mark Harry Winks.

Of course, Manchester United got their win, and a much-needed one it was too. In despatching Mauricio Pochettino’s curiously errant Tottenham side, they firmly re-established themselves as the main challengers to Manchester City in the title race, and with four trophies still to play for, all remains well in Jose Mourinho’s world. The triumphant fist-pumps and embraces that greeted full-time at a sodden Old Trafford were testament to a job well done, a plan supremely executed.

But Mkhitaryan was not on the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates. He had been substituted a full half-hour earlier, sacrificed for Jesse Lingard, who may lack Mkhitaryan’s creativity or dynamism, but is very definitely Jesse Lingard. And though United are entitled to bask in their success, the case of Mkhitaryan was a curious microcosm of this United side, and where it may ultimately be heading.