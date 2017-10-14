Henry Blofeld: Bravado, bullies and bad breath - the day of my 'exclusive' interview with Robert Mugabe

On Boxing Day 1996, the TMS team gathered at the Harare Sports Club for the second Test - an occasion I shall never forget.

On the second day President Mugabe himself came to lunch and met the players. He had also agreed to be interviewed at the ground by the assembled press, and Peter Baxter selected me to interview Mugabe. The process was going to be heavily policed, although obviously with the international press there we were likely to be in for a display of bravado.

First, a cavalcade of at least 12 of the vulgarest-looking cars I have ever seen streamed into the ground. The first – the vulgarest of all – produced Mugabe in the shiniest of dark suits. From the other cars there erupted platoons of thugs in ill-fitting two-piece pale-grey suits with sinister bulges up by the shoulder.

With a collective scowl, they distributed themselves around the place and you would not have wanted to pick an argument with any of them. As the members of the media attempted to mount the stairs, a few of these less-than-svelte gentlemen watched us closely and there was a bit of jostling. The heavies seemed to regard Peter Baxter, who was strung about with outside-broadcast equipment, with particular suspicion.

Test Match Special producer Peter Baxter was not popular with Robert Mugabe's henchmen Credit: Getty Images