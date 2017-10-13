Henry Blofeld: The mortifying moment I knew I had to quit Test Match Special

I don’t think it had ever really occurred to me that one day I would have to retire from Test Match Special. Although I was 77, I was still doing five or six Test matches a year – three or four at home and a couple on tour.

I was getting by, I like to think, and my inability to determine, with anything approaching accuracy, the name of the fielder at third man had, I hope, become more of a joke than anything else. Then, in December 2016, I went out to India to commentate for TMS on the Tests in Bombay and Madras.

In both matches England lost their last five second-innings wickets for 16 and were massively beaten. I would like to think my commentary was a touch surer than England’s batting, but maybe not by much.

On Dec 20, the fourth and, as it happened, final day in Madras, I was on the air when England’s batsmen seemed almost to throw their hands in. A slog drive from Moeen Ali off Ravi Jadeja had ended up in Ravi Ashwin’s hands at deep mid-off. I got that right.

Moeen Ali bats for England in the Chennai Test of Dec 2016 Credit: Reuters More