Henry Blofeld: Test Match Special's individuality has been eroded - now commentators need to conform

When Brian Johnston arrived in 1970, Test Match Special was perhaps a little too strait-laced and almost Movietone News-ish. Although he was the instrument of change and made things much more lively, no one was more protective of TMS than Johnners.

A few years before he died, the programme was in trouble. We had to be shifted from Radio 3 Long Wave, which had been our home for some years, and none of the other networks was particularly keen to have us. Would we disappear? There were even early day motions in the House of Commons pleading for us to be saved.

The TMS team was covering a Test match at Old Trafford when Johnners virtually summoned the then mildly unlikely head of sport, ‘Slim’ Wilkinson – his shape made one ponder over his nickname – to come up and tell us what was going on.

Four or five of us were staying just south of Manchester, at the Swan at Bucklow Hill. We met before dinner and Wilkinson was far from convincing when he tried to reassure us. In no time at all, Johnners had near enough lost his temper. It was the only time I saw this happen. He did not mince his words and a machine gun on a good day would have been proud of his delivery. Our boss was dumbfounded and out of his depth.

Johnners extracted a promise from him to keep the team fully informed of everything that was said by the powers that be about the future of TMS. He urged Wilkinson to fight for all he was worth to save us, and Wilkinson, who by this stage was not putting up much of a defence, readily agreed.

While in one way the meeting was good fun, it was also alarming because a wish-washy Wilkinson had failed to assure us that TMS was going to be saved. Later, Johnners often spoke about that meeting with wry humour tinged with sadness that it had been necessary at all, rather than with relish at having won the day.

Peter Baxter – warm and sympathetic until things went wrong, when a certain amount of iron entered his usually genial soul – pulled the strings behind us as producer for 34 years. In his early days, any problems on the commentary front came from the newcomers.

He found, for example, that he had to cope with the increasingly regular appearance of pigeons, seagulls, aeroplanes, helicopters and other forms of passing aerial entertainment. To some extent this was his own fault, because early in my career he had said to me: “Look, Blowers, there’s no need to stick exclusively to the cricket. You can afford occasionally to look over the boundary.” He may have come to regret these words.

Peter retired in 2007, and during the last few years of his reign, it seemed that Test Match Special was being pulled inexorably towards Radio 5 Live. TMS had hitherto been something of a wanderer. Radio 3 LW owned us for a long time and later Radio 4 LW became our paymasters.

To the outsider – and to this insider – it always seemed strange that no one particularly wanted to provide a permanent long-term home for one of BBC Radio’s most successful programmes. Now that a sports network existed, Radio 5 Live, it was not surprising that they felt they should take us on board. There would have been one problem: Test Match Special did not sound like the rest of Radio 5 Live, so we had better change our ways.

Henry Blofeld with his fellow TMS commentators at Edgbaston in 1978 (left to right): Christopher Martin- Jenkins, Brian Johnston, Trevor Bailey and Don Mosey Credit: Bob Thomas More

Baxter was under increasing pressure. Understandably, he wanted to protect his heritage and the TMS way of doing things. His retirement was looming and in the build-up to it, two 5 Live regulars joined us for a short time.

Arlo White spent a year or two with us and, I daresay, found himself in a difficult position, with a 5 Live briefing in his head and Baxter as his boss. In the end, he may not have been too enthusiastic about the combination of cricket and BBC politics.

Henry Blofeld on stage in Edinburgh with his TMS producer Peter Baxter (right) Credit: Getty Images More

Mark Pougatch was another from 5 Live who dipped his toe briefly into the vibrant tributary of TMS. Mark is a charming man and a wonderful commentator on so many sports. I am sure he would have gone on to do cricket as well as he did everything else, but he may have found TMS a little too ring-fenced.

In the end, it was decided that Peter would retire midway through the 2007 English summer. His deputy Adam Mountford took over and I have often wondered if Adam came to us on a mission from 5 Live to turn us from the Test Match Special of John Arlott and Brian Johnston – Old Test Match Special, if you will – into a programme that fitted more into the pattern of 5 Live – New Test Match Special. There was undoubtedly a gradual change in the way things were done.

Henry Blofeld with the Test Match Special team in 2007 Credit: PA More

Over the next few years, the personnel began to change. It sometimes seemed that unashamed individuality became less important than general conformity. As one who had thrived in the era when this individuality was encouraged, the contrast was sharp.

For most of my life with TMS the commentators had instantly recognisable voices; now there was rather more of a sameness to them. You only had to listen to one syllable from Arlott, Johnston and Christopher Martin-Jenkins and you knew exactly who they were. Jonathan Agnew, who has his own splendidly distinctive tones, continues this tradition.

While all this was going on, I carried on in my Old TMS way. I continued trying to paint the picture and enliven the scene as I had always done. Buses were becoming a problem, however, because of the way that Lord’s and other Test grounds were being developed.

TMS was shifted from some of its old commentary boxes into newly painted glistening white corridors with media to the right and media to the left of us. We had become massively corporate, and the change in topography had also robbed us of some familiar views.

In our new home at Lord’s the double-decker red buses in the Wellington Road were behind us, or they passed unseen down the St John’s Wood Road behind the New Mound and Tavern Stands. The same applied to the Kirkstall Lane at Headingley, the Radcliffe Road at Trent Bridge, and the Harleyford Road at The Oval.

In the last few years I made up for the lack of buses by turning my gaze and voice on the seeming idleness of neighbouring cranes. Then, of course, there was all the aerial activity, both feathered and otherwise, such as a helicopter buzzing noisily across a ground or the constant stream of aircraft in the distance behind the Pavilion on the way into Heathrow.

Henry Blofeld's favourite sight on a cricket field Credit: Getty Images More

Some of my more recent colleagues seem to shy away from these added extras, but I feel they are all a part of the picture in front of me and deserve a mention. Commentators should be acutely aware of the fact that part of their role is to be an entertainer. Anyway, in my case, it was too late to try and teach an old dog new tricks.

