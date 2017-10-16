Henry & Griezmann included in Lacazette's best XI in FIFA 18 Squad Battle selection

Alexandre Lacazette has chosen French attackers Thierry Henry and Antoine Griezmann up front in his perfect XI in FIFA 18.

Lacazette's team includes some elite players from the modern game as well as ICONs Henry and Ronaldinho.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play on the flanks, while La Liga is strongly represented in the starting XI, including four players from Real Madrid and the same number from Barcelona.

FIFA 18 Lacazette Team More

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is Lacazette's chosen manager, having joined the Gunners from Lyon during the summer. However, aside from Arsenal legend Henry up front, the France forward has not included any other Premier League players.

Ousmane Dembele and Karim Benzema are both on the bench, but there is no sign of Arsenal and France team-mate Olivier Giroud.

FIFA 18 players can take on Lacazette's special team in the Squad Battles mode of Ultimate Team for one week until Sunday, October 22.