Henry Makinwa confident of ABS overturning Ifeanyi Ubah deficit

The Saraki Boys suffered a big defeat against the Anambra Warriors but the gaffer believes they can turn the table around in Ilorin

ABS coach Henry Makinwa says his side’s hopes of advancing in the Federation Cup are still high despite their 3-0 first leg quarter-final loss to FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Godwin Obaje's brace plus Sulieman Mohammed strike handed Yaw Preko's men a first leg advantage over the Saraki Boys.

And the gaffer blamed his side inability to hold their own for their huge loss, assuring they overturn the deficit in the return leg.

"The first leg result was not the true picture of our performance in Nnewi. We didn't do enough to take our chances and defend well," Makinwa told media.

"But we will be playing in a more familiar place and pitch on Saturday in Ilorin where everyone should expect a different ball game.

"We will have a couple of players back in the team who couldn't play today and I strongly believe we will have a better game.

"If they can score us three here today, we can score them more in Ilorin. We started the game brilliantly and very well but we didn't end it in a good way."