Henry Omino accepts new role at Western Stima

Veteran coach Henry Omino has accepted his new role as the Technical Director at struggling Western Stima.

Omino was elevated to the new role as the power men hired Ugandan coach Richard Makumi to handle the side until the end of the season.

Omino has now confirmed that he will be available to help the new coach as the team fights to navigate through relegation battle and remain in the league for next season.

"Our main objective is to pick maximum points from the remaining matches, I don't have any problem working with the new coach,” Omino told the club’s official facebook page.

“We have talked and we will ensure that we try all means possible to ensure the team is not relegated, I will attend tomorrow's (Tuesday’s) training to see what we can do.”

Western Stima are languishing second from bottom of the 18-team league table with 22 points from 25 matches.