Henry Omino: Never! Western Stima will not be relegated

The power men are currently bottom of the Kenyan league table with 18 points after four wins, six draws and eleven defeats

Western Stima head coach Henry Omino says his side has no chances of being axed from the top tier.

The power men are currently bottom of the table with 18 points after four wins, six draws and eleven defeats. Despite that poor record, Omino is confident his side will stand the storm and grind the result that ensures they remain in the top tier by the end of the season.

"I cannot deny, we have had a bad season but we are not getting relegated, there is no chance for that.

“We have 13 matches remaining and we need several wins to be safe. It took time to build a good team after releasing some in the last transfer windows, but we are almost there,” Omino told Goal.

“Minor mistakes have been costing us vital points; we lose concentration when it matters most and get punished for it."

Muhoroni Youth is next on line for Stima; the last time the two teams met, the sugar millers won 2-1.