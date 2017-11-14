Henry Omino: Western Stima will not be relegated

The power men are in 17th position with 35 points, same with 16th placed Thika United, who have a better goal difference

Western Stima Technical Director Henry Omino is confident his side will escape relegation.

The power men are in 17th position with 35 points, same with 16th placed Thika United, who have a better goal difference as well as a game at hand. Omino is, however, banking on other teams to help his side remain in the top tier.

"We have a very crucial game against Chemelil Sugar, it is a must-win game for us, we cannot afford to drop points. I have faith we shall remain in the league, Zoo have a tricky match against Thika United which I believe they might end up dropping points, and their final match against Sofapaka, who are aiming at finishing in the second position.

"Regardless, we have to ensure we have pocketed maximum points in our final match, that is the only way out,” Omino told Goal.

Muhoroni Youth have already been relegated from the top tier.