Henry Omino: Western Stima have started moving up the table

Ezekiel Otuoma’s 45th-minute goal was all the power men needed to beat the sugar millers and leap from bottom of table

Western Stima registered a vital 1-0 win against fellow relegation candidates Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

The result took the power men to the 16th position with 21 points, with the James Omondi led side replacing them at the bottom. Coach Henry Omino says the result is just the beginning of good things to come from his side.

"It was not an easy match considering both teams have a common goal that is to escape relegation. What made it even harder was the hard work by both sides on the pitch.

“But I am happy that it is my boys who managed to get maximum points, we got a chance and capitalized on it,” the veteran Omino told Goal on Sunday.

"It is the beginning for us, as I had said earlier relegation is out of the question, we are not going down and to ensure that happens, we have to win our matches."

Only 13 rounds of matches are remaining to conclude the 2017 season, and currently Gor Mahia are leading the standings with 44 points, six behind second placed Sofapaka.