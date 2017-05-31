Who is Henry Onyekuru? Nigeria's prolific Arsenal transfer target who went on strike

Henry Onyekuru 's invitation to the Super Eagles was long overdue. There had been some incredulity at his absence from the initial squad named by Gernot Rohr, and even now he is only in by virtue of the unavailability of striker Olarenwaju Kayode for the friendlies against Corsica and Togo.

Not that it matters how he got in, only that he has, and finally he has the chance to showcase his abilities to the coaching crew. They are considerable, as his output with modest Eupen no doubt attests: 24 goals and nine assists in 41 games across all competitions are eye-catching numbers for one so young.

You can interpret it either of two ways, based on the standing of the Belgian league and Eupen. He may well be a big fish in a small pond, which might explain the initial reluctance to call him up (though to be a big fish anywhere at all at 19 is probably not the worst thing in the world); or his excellence may be demonstrative of his ability to do even better at a higher level.

With Arsenal reportedly closing in on a transfer this summer, we certainly will find out soon enough. Admittedly, the peculiarities of the English top-flight do lend themselves to his talents: Onyekuru is rapid from a standing start, boasting superb acceleration, and is unerringly direct.

While he can play all across the front line, he favours the left as it gives him the space he needs to go through the gears, as well as come inside on his stronger right foot. He will usually receive the ball deeper and wider, and try to roar past his marker on the outside, before then cutting across him to get goalside. This means he cannot be stopped without recourse to a foul.

His low centre of gravity (he stands at about 5ft 9in) enables quick changes of direction, but his dribbling style really isn’t defined by it, unlike most players his size. He does have good close control, but relies more on his speed and trickery, often looking like he has shown too much to the opponent before snatching it away. Perhaps it is to do with the fact he runs and dribbles with a straight stance, not hunching – he looks bigger than he is, and dribbles like a taller player.

Iheanacho 20, Iwobi 21, Onyekuru 19, Ndidi 20, Simon 21, Aina 20...If I was a true Nigerian I'd be getting pretty excited right about now! — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) May 23, 2017

In front of goal, Onyekuru is an improviser. He possesses good movement, especially when he has to spin in behind a full-back; he is often up and away before they even know it. When through, he can finish in a number of ways; though, like most speedsters, he seems to enjoy going past the goalkeeper. That doesn’t preclude dinks, curled finishes in the manner of his idol and namesake Thierry Henry, and even a pirouette (he didn’t score with that one, but he did win a penalty).

There is a lot to admire about him, but he is still a teenager, so there are a lot of areas where he can improve. That is only natural. His aptitude for the defensive side of the game, as well as his decision-making, are still undeveloped (the latter especially).

A move to Arsenal could be beneficial, although it would represent a big step up for a teenager who's yet to taste competitive football outside Belgium. How many players have made that kind of leap...let alone to do it successfully?

