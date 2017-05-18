Henry Onyekuru replaces Kayode Olanrewaju for Nigeria's friendlies

The Belgium based youngster has secured a call-up in place of the Austria based forward who has pulled out for club duties

Eupen's Henry Onyekuru has been handed a late call-up as replacement for Kayode Olanrewaju in Nigeria’s squad to play Corsica and Togo in next few days in France.

The red-hot 19-year-old replaces Kayode, who will miss the two test games billed for Ajaccio on May 26 and Paris on June 1 respectively.

In a statement, the Nigeria Football Federation, on Thursday, said: "technical adviser Gernot Rohr has called up Belgium–based forward Henry Onyekuru in place of Austria Wien FC forward Olanrewaju Kayode, who is being held back by club engagement."

The Aspire Academy product has scored 22 goals this season - which includes eight in his last nine games.