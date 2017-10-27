Henry Onyekuru unsure of Everton January return

The 20-year-old has put up sparkling displays for the Purple and White this term but he is uncertain of midseason reunion his parent club

Henry Onyekuru is unsure of a return to Everton in January, depsite putting up impressive shifts at Anderlecht.

The Nigeria international joined the Toffees following his impressive display for Eupen last season where he netted 25 goals in 41 appearances. But he was immediately loaned to the Belgian champions.

After a quiet start, the forward has continued with the form that earned him a deal with the English side and has netted seven goals in 16 outings so far.

However, the striker is uncertain of a recall to Goodison Park in January.

“I follow the path that is being drawn up for me. Wherever I go after New Year, I do not know either,” Onyekuru told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Whether Everton has a contractual option to get me in the winter? Everything is possible. I'm their property, they decide.

“I have never said that I'm sure I'll leave Anderlecht.

“The most important thing is here and now. I'm happy and everything is going well.

“What's happening in winter, we'll see,” he concluded.