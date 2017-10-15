Henry Slade: Test failure with England is driving me to hit new heights
Henry Slade says a disappointing personal performance in England’s second Test against Argentina during the summer helped fire him into this season in impressive form.
The 24-year-old outside centre once again produced a standout display in the hard-fought European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park. There was maybe less space out wide for him to work in than in recent weeks, but he still carried the ball well and got through some excellent defensive work.
“I have been working on putting pace onto the ball when I am getting it,” revealed Slade. “That’s been much better for me this season. It makes me more decisive and I am pleased with how I am going and how the team is going.
“We have had a much better start to the season than we did this time last year and I am feeling good. After the tour to Argentina I had a couple of weeks on holiday and I had a chance to reflect and I wasn’t so pleased with my performance in the second Test.
“To finish the season on a performance that you are not so pleased with plays on your mind for a while, and when I got back to Exeter I spoke to Ali Hepher and Rob Baxter and the rest of the coaches at the club, and had a chat with Eddie Jones and the England guys, and just thought that was the way to go, and I worked on it all pre-season and it has definitely been good.”
Exeter fell 10 points behind in almost as many minutes at the start of the game against the previously unbeaten Glasgow after a try by British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Seymour from a cross-field kick by Finn Russell, who added a conversion and penalty.
They came storming back though, helped by touchdowns from forwards Harry Williams, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds, to ensure they, for once, got their European campaign off to a winning start, having only won one opening match in four previous seasons in Europe’s elite competition.
“We made that a focus coming into this competition. We were aware we hadn’t started well in previous years and we wanted to put that right,” explained Slade.
“We made a bit of a shaky start, but we always back ourselves and I think that showed. We demonstrated a lot of character coming back from going 10 points down early on.
“Glasgow attacked well and even though it was wet they were running exits and we were aware of it and their threats and we will now do some more good analysis before our game in Montpellier next weekend.”
Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price was impressed with Premiership champions Exeter, and said: “They are a good team, especially at home, and they have got good forward power, and I think they showed that. It is a tough place to come and get a result. If you let them off the hook by giving away penalties, they will get into your corner and they muscle up in a pretty decent way.”