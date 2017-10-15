Henry Slade: Test failure with England is driving me to hit new heights

Henry Slade says a disappointing personal performance in England’s second Test against Argentina during the summer helped fire him into this season in impressive form.

The 24-year-old outside centre once again produced a standout display in the hard-fought European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park. There was maybe less space out wide for him to work in than in recent weeks, but he still carried the ball well and got through some excellent defensive work.

“I have been working on putting pace onto the ball when I am getting it,” revealed Slade. “That’s been much better for me this season. It makes me more decisive and I am pleased with how I am going and how the team is going.

“We have had a much better start to the season than we did this time last year and I am feeling good. After the tour to Argentina I had a couple of weeks on holiday and I had a chance to reflect and I wasn’t so pleased with my performance in the second Test.

“To finish the season on a performance that you are not so pleased with plays on your mind for a while, and when I got back to Exeter I spoke to Ali Hepher and Rob Baxter and the rest of the coaches at the club, and had a chat with Eddie Jones and the England guys, and just thought that was the way to go, and I worked on it all pre-season and it has definitely been good.”

Henry Slade is pushing for a place in the England team