Henwan: Gambo to Plateau United almost done

Despite not having the express approval of coach Kennedy Boboye, Plateau United general manager, Pius Henwan has disclosed that the club are 'pressing ahead' with the signing of Gambo Mohammed.

A source told Goal that Boboye asked management of the Peace Boys to pull the plug on the proposed move as Gambo does not fit in his plans but Henwan reveals the signing of the player will be of help to the club in the Caf Champions League next year.

“We are pressing ahead with the signing of Gambo because we know that this will help us on the continent. He is a player we have scouted over time and it is our pleasure that he has agreed to join us now,” Henwan told Goal.

“We have other players too that we are hoping to finalise soon. We believe that the players that we have signed will improve our team. We need to have as many players as possible so that when the continental assignment begins, we can have those to call on.

“It is always a big task to combine the league and the continental games together but we believe that the signings we have made with help us to cope with the rigour of playing in all the three competitions next year,” he concluded.