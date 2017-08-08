Herath rested for third Test due to increased risk of injury

Rangana Herath has been deemed "unavailable for selection" for Sri Lanka's third Test with India to due an increased risk of injury.

Sri Lanka have opted to rest Rangana Herath for the third and final Test with India because of "an increased risk of injury" due to his workload.

The 39-year-old spinner has bowled 91 overs over the two matches with Virat Kohli's side, taking just five wickets, and completed 71.1 in the one-off clash with Zimbabwe last month.

India have dominated the series so far and have an unassailable 2-0 lead after their innings and 53-run victory in Colombo on Sunday.

So, with nothing but pride left to play for in Pallekelle, Sri Lanka Cricket have opted to leave out the experienced spinner to preserve him for future series.

"Veteran spinner Rangana Herath will sit out the third Test against India at Pallekelle," a statement read.

"The decision comes as a result of Sri Lanka Cricket's Sport Medicine Unit declaring Herath 'unavailable for selection' due to an increased risk of injury calculated from his workload leading up to the third Test.

"A lack of interest and/or investment into areas such as player management over the past decade has left the Sri Lankan side injury prone, and having identified this black hole early on in taking office, the elected administration have made a concerted effort to rectify this anomaly with heavy investment into the areas of High Performance and Sports Medicine."

Herath - who suffered an injured finger in the opening Test - is not the only one missing the final Test with Asela Gunaratne (fractured thumb) and Nuwan Pradeep (hamstring) already sidelined, while Suranga Lakmal was rested for the second Test.