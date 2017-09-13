Hernanes or Vanderlei - Will Brazil coach Tite introduce any new faces?

With their place at the World Cup already in the bag, Brazil coach Tite is now preparing to announce his final competitive squad before Russia 2018.

With no more than 10 days left to announce his latest 23-man squad, it’s not difficult to predict that most of those called up will have featured in his previous groups.

READ MORE:

What did Tite learn from WCQ? | Willian states Brazil case | Brazil's WCQ campaign so far

However, Tite is fast running out of time to experiment. After his final two qualifiers, he will have only friendly matches to make the final tweaks.

With almost 80% of the World Cup squad already thought to have secured their places in Russia, Tite now needs to focus on the remaining 20%. The time has come, perhaps, to test some new faces in a competitive environment.

For ESPN Brasil commentator Leonardo Bertozzi , Santos goalkeeper Vanderlei, who has already been mentioned by Tite in some interviews, may appear in the next squad.

"Santos have only conceded 14 goals in the Brazilian Championship, they the second-best defence, and it’s been a spectacular year for him. He could rival Cassio of Corinthians for a place in the squad. Maybe Tite would like to see Vanderlei in training. He is in excellent form and very good from penalties, so it would be fair to see him called up.”

View photos Vanderlei Santos 03062017 More

Current No.1 Alisson was heavily speculated to be close to losing his place between the posts, with Manchester City’s Ederson tipped by some to be Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper come June next year. However, concerns over Alisson’s lack of game time at Roma no longer exist since he has become first-choice in the Italian capital this season.

In the midfield, Bertozzi sees a possible return for a familiar face, insisting Hernanes could prove a decent option for the list of reserve midfielders. The Prophet has starred in Sao Paulo’s relegation fight since returning from China earlier this year and could provide an interesting option off the bench for a coach keen to get some more guile into his midfield.

View photos Hernanes Sao Paulo Cruzeiro Brasileirao Serie A 13082017 More

"Hernanes’ name may surprise some people but he has a history with the national team and has been in great form. He has provided a spectacular return at Sao Paulo, with seven goals in seven games as he fights desperately to save his relegation-threatened club, who would be in a considerably worse position if not for him.”

Read More