Late heroics from Celin saves Kelantan and sends Sarawak tumbling down

Kelantan staged a late revival in their final Super League fixture against Melaka United to remain in the top tier for another season.





The final day of the 2017 Super League season did served up some drama as T-Team and Kelantan achieved safety but Sarawak join Penang in dropping down to the Premier League.

At Hang Jebat Stadium, for 75 minutes, Kelantan were staring at a season in the lower tier after trailing behind Nicholas Swirad's headed goal in the first half. However, Abou Bakr Al Mel started the comeback with the equaliser in the 76th minute before much-maligned Alessandro Celin grabbed a late brace to secure a 3-1 win for the Red Warriors.

The result gave them all three points which pushed them up to a total of 22 points, just one point ahead of doomed Sarawak. The Crocs had to settle for a 0-0 draw against T-Team in Kuching and despite having their destiny in their own hands, failed to capitalise on home advantage.

The supposedly pre-cursor to the Malaysia Cup final at Darul Aman Stadium failed to lived up to its billing as Kedah and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) also played out to a 0-0 draw. Neither teams nor the fans would look back on the match with much fondness as both made numerous changes which disrupted their usual style of play.

Felda United secured third spot in the standings after a 4-2 win over PKNS FC although oddly enough, the score was only 2-1 to Felda when the clock hit 90 minutes. Three more goals were scored in added time as Thiago Augusto completed his hattrick of goals.

On a night that saw no home win in the six matches played, Selangor were the other visitors who earned a win on the road. The Red Giants heaped further misery on Penang after a 3-1 win at Batu Kawan Stadium where Rufino Segovia grabbed a brace.

Over at Darul Makmur Stadium, it was a repeat of the Malaysia Cup quarterfinal tie between Pahang and Perak. But unlike their previous encounter, this time the two sides could not be separated as Nasir Basharuddin's late goal cancelled out Christie Jayaseelan's first half effort and the match ended 1-1.