Herrera confident he has Man Utd role to play despite limited game time

The Red Devils' reigning Player of the Year has found himself shunted down the midfield pecking order following the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic

Ander Herrera still feels “important” at Manchester United despite seeing limited game time this season under Jose Mourinho.

The Spain international emerged as a key performer for the Red Devils in 2016-17, with his fine form recognised as he was named the club’s Player of the Year.

He has, however, been shunted down the pecking order following the £40 million arrival of Nemanja Matic, with the big-money Serb fitting seamlessly into a holding role.

Herrera has seen just 90 Premier League minutes as a result, but the 28-year-old remains confident that he has a role to play and that he can continue to learn from those around him.

He told reporters: “I feel as important as I did last season.

“I am a team player and I always say that and if the manager decides to keep me on the bench I will be ready. I said that last season and it is the same now.

“I can learn from Nemanja and from ‘Felly’ [Marouane Fellaini], he has some abilities that we don’t have in midfield. Paul Pogba is our most free midfielder and I can learn from him as well.

“I will try to enjoy every minute I have on the pitch. I want to win titles and feel part of the team and feel important and I really do feel important because the manager makes me feel important.”

Herrera has started just one game for United so far this season – a 2-2 draw away at Stoke on September 9.

He has only appeared in three games in total, with no minutes seen during the Red Devils’ opening Champions League group stage clash with Basel.