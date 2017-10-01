Herrera determined to regain Man Utd spot despite Matic 'master class'

Ander Herrera remains confident that he will get game time at Manchester United despite midfield rival Nemanja Matic putting on a “master class”.

The Spanish schemer emerged as a key figure for the Red Devils in 2016-17, with his efforts landing him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Herrera has endured a rather humbling fall from grace since then, with the £40 million arrival of Matic nudging him down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old acknowledges that he now faces an even tougher battle for game time, but believes that he will see minutes as Mourinho shuffles his pack and a hectic schedule kicks in.

Herrera told Scandinavian supporters' magazine United-Supporteren: "There will be a lot of games this season, so we will sometimes play with two and sometimes with three, so we have a lot of solutions.

"Matic is a master class, one of the best in the world in that position, and I think he is going to help us a lot. With [Michael] Carrick and Matic I have two mentors that I can learn from.

"I know I can play more forward than them, when we play with three, so I will be there for the manager whenever he needs me. Sometimes as No.6, sometimes as No.8, sometimes No.10."

Another of those scrapping for midfield berths is Paul Pogba, although the £89 million man is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

United have fared admirably in his absence, sweeping past Crystal Palace 4-0 in their most recent outing, but Herrera admits that the France international is a key figure at Old Trafford.

He added: "I feel very good to play with Paul.

"We know his qualities. His football is free, so you can't keep him in one position, because then you lose all his qualities. So, when you play with him, you know he can win the game for you.

"I think there are not too many midfielders who can score 10 goals and give 12 assists, so we have to give him the freedom he deserves to win games for us.

"Matic, Carrick, [Marouane] Fellaini and myself have to help him be the best in the world. If we are there to balance the midfield, he can score goals for you and give assists. He is a fantastic player."

Herrera stepped off the bench against Palace for his eighth appearance in all competitions, but he has seen just 131 minutes of Premier League action.