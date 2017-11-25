Herrera: Every game at Old Trafford is a cup final for Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has warned his team-mates that if they are to attain their goals this season, they must treat every home match like a “cup final”.

The Red Devils host Brighton on Saturday and are seeking to replicate the 4-1 success they enjoyed against Newcastle last weekend.

The Spaniard says their home matches will be particularly vital if they are to close the eight-point gap to Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.

“At home, we have to win,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports. “At Old Trafford, we can’t give anything away. Every game at Old Trafford has to be a final for us. We have a good example from last weekend.

“I’d sign up now to win every game 1-0 at home. Of course, we try to entertain as much as possible, but the important thing is to win.”

