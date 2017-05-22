Herrera wants to become a Man Utd legend and finish his career at Old Trafford

Ander Herrera is open to the idea of seeing out his playing days at Manchester United and joining the club’s long list of legends.

The Spain international is approaching the end of his third season at Old Trafford, having signed from Athletic Bilbao in a big-money deal in the summer of 2014.

He has helped the club to FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs, while his sights are currently locked on Europa League glory.

Herrera hopes the good times will continue to roll for him and the club, allowing both to prosper over an extended period.

Asked by ESPN whether he hopes to retire a United player, the midfielder said: “Yes, but to finish your career in this club you have to perform every season, and it's not so easy.

“I think a lot of players have the quality to make a very good season, but the most difficult thing is the consistency.

“I am still 27. Hopefully one day you can compare me with legends of the club, but you cannot do it yet. I have to perform for a long time for the biggest and the greatest club in England, so it's not so easy.”

Herrera has emerged as a key figure for Jose Mourinho this season, with his game taken to another level in a holding role.

So impressive has he been that he is now being mooted as a potential club captain of the future.

“I am very thankful when I hear that from the fans, but [as] we say in Spain, they are massive words,” Herrera added.

“The captains of this club are legends. The current one is Wayne Rooney but also Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Nemanja Vidic. It is a list of amazing players and legends of the club.

“I prefer to keep calm and to keep my mind calm because I feel that I still have to do more for the club. I still have to win things for the club to deserve that. So I will keep calm.

“We also have some experienced players on the team, who have been here longer, like Chris Smalling, David De Gea, also Juan [Mata] came before me. So I am thankful to the fans for thinking that about me but I don't want to think about it yet.”

For now, Herrera is focused solely on Wednesday’s Europa League final with Ajax in Stockholm, with major silverware and Champions League qualification on the line for United.