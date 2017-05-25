Herrera would welcome 'phenomenon' Griezmann at Manchester United

The Spain international is ready to welcome the Atletico Madrid forward to Old Trafford with open arms, as talk regarding a transfer intensifies

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera feels Antoine Griezmann can emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and says any team in the world would like to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

Griezmann continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford and this week fuelled speculation that he could join United by saying there is a "six out of 10" chance the move will happen.

Mourinho: Griezmann talk disrespectful

Herrera is impressed with the 26-year-old's ability and appears ready to welcome him with open arms.

"Griezmann is a brilliant player, a phenomenon," Herrera told Cadena Ser.

"He is a star and all the teams in the world would want him.

Mourinho showing Pep how it's done

"I have said it in the past, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he is in that group of players that can become their possible successors.

"However, Griezmann is still an Atletico Madrid player and I respect Atletico and their fans."