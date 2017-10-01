Hertha Berlin's Kalou denies Bayern Munich victory

The Ivory Coast international got the leveller as the Old Lady came from behind to force a draw against the Bavarians at the Olympiastadion

Salomon Kalou helped Hertha Berlin force a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in a German Bundesliga game on Sunday.

The Reds took the lead courtesy of Mats Hummels with just ten minutes played. And Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubled the German champions' advantage four minutes after the interval.

Ondrej Duda halved the deficit for the hosts in the 51st minute before the former Chelsea forward struck six minutes later to draw Pal Dardai’s side level.

Kalou’s played all 90 minutes of the encounter scoring only his second goal of the season in the German topflight.

Hertha move up to tenth having picked up nine points from seven games in the Bundesliga and they host Nabil Bentaleb’s Schalke 04 on October 14 in their next league encounter.