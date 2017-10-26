Herve Renard is ‘a bit like Mourinho’ - Cote d'Ivoire's Kalou

The Elephants face the Atlas Lions in a crucial clash for a place in Russia and the 32-year-old has likened the Frenchman to the Red Devil's boss

Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has compared Morocco's coach Herve Renard to Jose Mourinho ahead of the crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying clash between the sides on November 11.

The North African side are one-point ahead of the two-time African champions going into the last game at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan with the hosts needing a victory to qualify for the showpiece.

And the Hertha Berlin forward, ahead of a reunion with his former national team coach has spoken of the similarities between him and the Manchester United handler in the way they both play mind games to disrupt the opposition's preparation.

"It will be interesting [meeting Renard]," Kalou told ESPN .

"He has a mental game going on. A bit like Mourinho.

“He will try to play this kind of game with us because he knows us very well.

“But I don't think that will play a part. We have a good relationship with him, but we have to win."

Kalou had retired from international football earlier this year but admitted he only came out of retirement because of the appeal of going to the World Cup next summer.

"Yes. Definitely. I only came back to go to the World Cup," he said.

"When you've already played two [World Cups], you want to play the third. It would complete my international career if I played Russia 2018."