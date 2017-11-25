Heynckes denies potential Bayern stay despite president's claim

The 72-year-old was in no mood to entertain the possibility of staying on in Bavaria after watching his side lose at Borussia Monchengladbach

Jupp Heynckes has contradicted Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness' claims that he could stay on as coach beyond this season.

The veteran coach was appointed for another spell in charge of the Bavarian side in October following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

The 72-year-old has only agreed to take over until the end of the current campaign, but Hoeness said at the club's annual general meeting that it is possible for him to remain in charge into next term.

Heynckes was in no mood to entertain such ideas after his side's 2-1 defeat to his former side Borussia Monchengladbach, however.

“I don't know why Uli said that," Heynckes told Sky."I clearly said I'm here until the summer and I don't have to repeat it every week.

"There is a clear agreement between me and Uli. I'm here until 30 June 2018. That's it."

A Thorgan Hazard penalty and a goal from Matthias Ginter saw Bayern fall behind hosts Gladbach on Saturday, as Arturo Vidal's strike in the second half failed to spark a comeback.

Their lead at the top of the Bundesliga has now been cut to three points as second-placed RB Leipzig beat Werder Bremen on the same day.