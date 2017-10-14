Heynckes names untested Wriedt on Bayern bench

Jupp Heynckes has named Kwasi Okyere Wriedt in Bayern Munich's squad to face Freiburg following his fine performances for the B team.

Bayern Munich have surprisingly named Kwasi Okyere Wriedt on the bench for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Freiburg.

Head coach Jupp Heynckes has handed the 23-year-old a place among the substitutes for his first match in charge since returning to the Allianz Arena to take over from Carlo Ancelotti.

Wriedt joined from third-tier Osnabruck in the transfer window and has made an encouraging start to life with the B team, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances in the Regionalliga.

The Ghana youth international could become only the second African player to appear for Bayern's senior side, the first being former defender Sammy Kuffour.

Bayern are looking to end a three-game run without a win in all competitions.