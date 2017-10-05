Heynckes to overtake Wenger, Ranieri and co as Europe's senior statesman

Jupp Heynckes revealed on Thursday that Bayern Munich have asked him to return as head coach for the rest of the season following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

Heynckes possesses a prestigious reputation at the Allianz Arena forged on the foundation of prior successes - a new agreement would secure his fourth stint in charge of the Bavarian giants.

The former Real Madrid boss' last season at the Bayern helm, 2012-13, produced an unprecedented treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League glory, before he made way for Pep Guardiola to take over.

At the time, Heynckes said he had no intention of taking any more coaching jobs but at the age of 72, he is set to return as the oldest manager across Europe's big five leagues, usurping another recent appointment...

READ MORE: Mesut Ozil ‘has mentally left Arsenal and downed tools’

READ MORE: Gossip - Real Madrid ‘on Kane alert’, Lucas Moura told ‘to join Arsenal’, Chelsea want Barkley

Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace - 70 years and 58 days (as of October 5)

A managerial career which started in 1976 has taken in countries including Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, England, Denmark, Finland and the United Arab Emirates. Appointed at Premier League strugglers Palace last month as a replacement for Frank de Boer, Hodgson is perhaps best remembered - unfortunately for him - for his spell in charge of the England national team. During that time, the Three Lions lost out meekly to Italy at Euro 2012, failed to get out of the group at the 2014 World Cup and suffered the humiliation of elimination to minnows Iceland at Euro 2016, prompting Hodgson's immediate resignation.

Arsene Wenger, Arsenal - 67 years and 349 days

Despite guiding Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in 1988, Wenger arrived at Arsenal from Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1996 as a relative unknown. In the 21 intervening years, the Frenchman has revolutionised the English game's approach to diet and fitness, while also leading the 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04 to the title without losing a match. That was Wenger's third - and, to date, last - Premier League crown, while three FA Cup triumphs in the past four years have failed to conclusively silence Gunners fans who feel he has outstayed his welcome, which was extended by two years ahead of this season.